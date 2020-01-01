Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Samsung's new subscription bundles a Galaxy S20 with Microsoft 365

It's a smartphone as a service.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
14m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung Galaxy S20
Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 family is expensive when even the ‘entry’ model begins around $1,000. The company thinks it has a solution, though: turn the phone into more of a service. It just launched an Access plan that provides an S20 phone, a Premium Care warranty, Microsoft 365 and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage for a monthly fee. Prices range from $37 per month for the base S20 through to $48 for the S20 Ultra. You can upgrade or cancel at any time, although you’ll pay $100 if you either get a new phone in less than nine months or cancel in less than three months.

The device payments will last for three years if you don’t upgrade, although Samsung is clearly hoping you’ll use this to keep getting its latest phones. Trade-ins don’t count, so keep that in mind if you think you could get a better overall deal by selling your old phone.

Monthly payments by themselves aren’t new, of course. Many carriers distribute phone payments over the course of two-plus years, and Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program gets you the latest handset every year if you’re willing to keep paying. Samsung, like others, is trying to soften the blow of buying a phone. The Microsoft tie-in is unique, though, and suggests that Samsung is using Access to treat its phones more like services than one-time purchases. That’s not surprising — Apple and others have pivoted toward services in part because they offer a steady, predictable money stream instead of the usual hardware sales roller coaster.

In this article: Samsung, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Microsoft, microsoft 365, samsung access, access, Android, internet, Services, subscription, mobile, smartphone, OneDrive, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The first Atari VCS units should be ready by mid-June

The first Atari VCS units should be ready by mid-June

View
The Morning After: SpaceX makes history

The Morning After: SpaceX makes history

View
Image bricks some Android phones when used as wallpaper

Image bricks some Android phones when used as wallpaper

View
Scientists find the universe's 'missing matter' using mysterious cosmic bursts

Scientists find the universe's 'missing matter' using mysterious cosmic bursts

View
Sony 'Fortnite' leak all but confirms a flood theme for Chapter 2 Season 3

Sony 'Fortnite' leak all but confirms a flood theme for Chapter 2 Season 3

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr