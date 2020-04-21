Microsoft 365 is now available worldwide

Along with the change in name, Microsoft Editor -- an AI tool which helps users write clearer sentences -- is expanding from a browser extension and is now available in Word and the Outlook web app. PowerPoint’s Presenter Coach can provide feedback on your presentations and will offer grammatical feedback. PowerPoint is also getting an abundance of new templates and plenty of high quality background images and looping animations from Getty Images.

When it comes to household productivity, Word, Excel and PowerPoint are getting learning templates, which could help parents who have suddenly become teachers among the coronavirus pandemic. To-Do will help with chores and groceries, and new visualization tools in Excel will help create interactive overviews of health, finances and -- according to Microsoft -- Pokémon collections. The Family Safety App, which is coming soon, will let parents monitor and control screentime across devices, including Xbox consoles.

At $70 per year, Microsoft 365 could be a good deal for workers who want to stay up to date with the latest features, but for most, a one-time purchase of the Office suite may be a simpler and more affordable option. When it comes to families, a 365 subscription might be a bit more enticing. $100 a year provides the same feature for up to six people, which would save a lot of money for a big household. However, for those on a budget, it’s worth noting that several of Microsoft’s apps -- including Word, Excel and PowerPoint -- are available for free as web apps.