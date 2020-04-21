Microsoft 365 is now available worldwide

While users can still purchase the Microsoft Office suite of productivity applications, the company is pushing for a subscription-based future. Today, its Office 365 service takes on the new name of Microsoft 365 -- and though this is mostly a branding exercise, there are several updates that could help workers, students and families get more out of the included apps. AI-powered tools can assist in writing documents and emails, as well as crafting compelling PowerPoint presentations. But Microsoft is also looking to make more of an impact on household devices with 365’s family safety, finance and learning features.
Microsoft 365 comes with the apps you’d expect -- Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more -- and they’re compatible on both desktop and mobile. (The free, web-based version of Microsoft 365 is only compatible on desktop.) The Personal and Family tiers come with one terabyte of cloud storage per user and one hour per month of Skype calls to mobile phones and landlines.