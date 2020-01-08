Latest in Gear

Image credit: David Becker via Getty Images

Samsung finally offers Android 10 to US Galaxy Fold owners

Yes, with One UI 2.1.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 08: The Galaxy Fold 5G is displayed at the Samsung booth during CES 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 10 and features about 4,500 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker via Getty Images

Folks that were among the first to jump on the foldable tech bandwagon with the Galaxy Fold have been waiting a long time for Android 10. Support for the $2,000 device seemed to be put on the backburner while Samsung focused on other budget and mid-range phones, not to mention the Z Flip. But now, finally, it’s arrived. As reported on Sammobile, the Android 10 update for the Galaxy Fold has started rolling out to users in the US.

The update sees the arrival of One UI 2.1, as well as some new features from the Galaxy 20, such as Quick Share and Music Share. You’ll also get the March 2020 security patch and a bunch of new functions such as system-wide dark mode, privacy enhancements, a screen recorder and a revamped gesture navigation system — one Redditor who has already received the update has helpfully shared the full changelog, so you can see what’s in store. No word yet on when it’ll reach other countries, but it should only be a matter of time.

Galaxy Fold, Android 10, update, patch, security
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
