Samsung backs an artificial smart window that mimics natural sunlight

Samsung’s in-house creative incubator C-Lab has revealed its latest batch of company-backed startups, and one is particularly pertinent at this time when we’re all stuck indoors: an artificial window that mimics the appearance — and benefits — of natural light.

As reported on The Verge, the SunnyFive (originally named Sunnyside) window produces a full spectrum of natural light, with the angle of the projected light changing throughout the day to create authentic sunrise, dawn, dusk and sunset scenarios. As Samsung says, the device will “help users synthesize vitamin D while they are indoors or in low-lit places without having to worry about skin aging or sunburn.” There’s not much additional info on the SunnyFive yet — no word on availability or pricing, for example — but Samsung does say that it’ll be compatible with its smart home system, SmartThings.