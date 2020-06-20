Samsung Blu-ray players are trapped in a startup loop

Samsung Blu-ray player owners hoping to curl up with a movie have been in for a disappointment in recent days. Users for various models (including multiple Home Cinema models like the HT-J4500) report that their players have been stuck in boot loops, effectively rendering the devices useless. The issue has been present worldwide, and factory resets don’t appear to help.

It’s not certain what’s causing the loops, although some are speculating that an automatic firmware update might be the culprit.