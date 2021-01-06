Samsung's latest experiments include a phone app to calibrate your TV

Samsung is once again revealing C-Lab experiments at CES, and this year they reflect the stay-at-home reality of the pandemic. The company has unveiled in-house projects that include EZCal, a mobile app that automatically calibrates your TV’s picture quality. You don’t need to hire an expert or get a dedicated tool to optimize your screen for movie night, in other words.

Other internal projects are quite varied. Scan & Dive is a “IoT device” (really, a scanner) that classifies fabric and recommends care options — you may get a better sense of how to wash your clothes. Food & Sommelier, meanwhile, uses AI to pair food and wine for your home-cooked meals. And if you do need to head outside, Air Pocket is a portable oxygen storage device you can wear on your face mask.