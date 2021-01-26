Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra features a new low-power OLED display

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it talked about how the device’s screen supports refresh rates of 120Hz at both full HD and Quad HD resolutions. What it didn’t say until now, however, is that the S21 Ultra serves as the debut device for the tech giant’s new low-power OLED display technology. Samsung has revealed that the flagship phone uses OLED display that reduces power consumption by up to 16 percent.

OLEDs don’t need a separate light source unlike other screen technologies — instead, it depends on organic carbon-based material that emits visible light when electricity is applied. Samsung found a way to make electrons flow faster across its OLED’s organic layers, and the company says that allows the display to “create brighter light while consuming less power.”