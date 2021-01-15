Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung is expanding S Pen support to more devices

It will expand S Pen support 'across additional device categories.'
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago
Samsung
Samsung

Samsung’s S Pen is mostly associated with its Galaxy Note series, but that’ll most likely change in the coming years. The newly unveiled Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with S Pen support — Samsung will even make standalone S Pens for the device, including a Pro model that enables Bluetooth connection for Air Actions gestures. Based on the company’s statement to SamMobile, Samsung may be manufacturing those S Pens for other devices, as well. It told the publication that it “plan[s] to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future.”

The full statement reads:

“We are committed to innovating new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously to make our consumers’ lives easier and better. We’ve made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future.”

What “additional device categories” means remains to be seen. Samsung smartphone chief TM Roh previously confirmed that the company will bring some of the Note’s “most well-loved features” to other Galaxy devices. Plenty of reports that went around last year point to the Galaxy Fold getting S Pen support in the future, it’s just that non-Note devices won’t feature the same kind of seamless stylus integration. While those rumors said that future Fold devices will support the stylus, they reportedly won’t ship with one. That doesn’t sound so far—fetched, seeing as the S21 Ultra won’t ship with an S Pen either, and you’ll have to either use an old one or purchase the thicker standalone model.

In this article: Samsung, S Pen, stylus, news, gear
