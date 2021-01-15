Samsung is expanding S Pen support to more devices

Samsung’s S Pen is mostly associated with its Galaxy Note series, but that’ll most likely change in the coming years. The newly unveiled Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with S Pen support — Samsung will even make standalone S Pens for the device, including a Pro model that enables Bluetooth connection for Air Actions gestures. Based on the company’s statement to SamMobile, Samsung may be manufacturing those S Pens for other devices, as well. It told the publication that it “plan[s] to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future.”
The full statement reads: