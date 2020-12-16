Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Samsung reportedly hasn't given up on the Galaxy Note line

According to 'Yonhap News,' Samsung is releasing a new Note in 2021.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung
Chris Velazco/Engadget

The Galaxy Note line may not be discontinued anytime soon. A Samsung official told Yonhap News on condition of anonymity that the tech giant is preparing to release a new Galaxy Note model next year. Reports that Samsung is killing the product line started coming out earlier this month. Reuters said that instead of launching a new Note, the company will add stylus support to the S21 and its upcoming foldable phones. The Korean tech giant reportedly even redirected the resources it would’ve used for the development of a new Note to the development of a new foldable device.

More recently, Samsung smartphone chief TM Roh confirmed that the company plans to bring some of the Note's "most well-loved features" to other Galaxy devices. He didn’t talk about the S21 working with the S Pen exactly, but his revelation may have sounded like an indirect confirmation of the Note lineup’s demise to some. The official who talked to Yonhap News said, however, said that “Roh's message does not mean that the Galaxy Note series will be discontinued.”

While there may be new Note devices arriving in the near future, the official didn’t say whether the lineup will stay or will be retired after next year. According to some reports, though, other Galaxy devices won’t offer the same kind of seamless S Pen integration Note models do. The Galaxy S21 Ultra reportedly won’t come with a slot for the stylus, for instance, while Samsung’s foldable models reportedly won’t even ship with one even if they’ll come with S Pen compatibility.

In this article: Samsung, Galaxy Note, 2021, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google will officially support running Chrome OS on old PCs

Google will officially support running Chrome OS on old PCs

View
Now you can watch Netflix on your Echo Show

Now you can watch Netflix on your Echo Show

View
MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

View
Microsoft Authenticator can now store and autofill mobile device passwords

Microsoft Authenticator can now store and autofill mobile device passwords

View
'Doom Zero' brings 32 new levels to the original games on mobile and consoles

'Doom Zero' brings 32 new levels to the original games on mobile and consoles

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr