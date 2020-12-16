Samsung reportedly hasn't given up on the Galaxy Note line

The Galaxy Note line may not be discontinued anytime soon. A Samsung official told Yonhap News on condition of anonymity that the tech giant is preparing to release a new Galaxy Note model next year. Reports that Samsung is killing the product line started coming out earlier this month. Reuters said that instead of launching a new Note, the company will add stylus support to the S21 and its upcoming foldable phones. The Korean tech giant reportedly even redirected the resources it would’ve used for the development of a new Note to the development of a new foldable device.

More recently, Samsung smartphone chief TM Roh confirmed that the company plans to bring some of the Note's "most well-loved features" to other Galaxy devices. He didn’t talk about the S21 working with the S Pen exactly, but his revelation may have sounded like an indirect confirmation of the Note lineup’s demise to some. The official who talked to Yonhap News said, however, said that “Roh's message does not mean that the Galaxy Note series will be discontinued.”