Samsung's Exynos 880 delivers 5G speeds to mid-range phones

Samsung has unveiled the Exynos 880 processor aimed at mid-range phones that has much of the power of the Exynos 980 announced last year. Built using Samsung’s 8-nanometer FinFET process, it has an identical integrated 5G modem with support for up to 2.55Gbps download speeds and 1.28Gbps uploads. It also packs tech that can fuse 5G and 4G networks to deliver download speeds of up to 3.55 Gbps.

The Exynos 880 sports two ARM Cortex A76 cores running at 2GHz and six ARM Cortex A55 cores running at 1.8GHz. The ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU, which supports Full HD+ displays and high refresh rates for games (along with AI skills), is also identical to what you’ll find on the Exynos 980. It also supports LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.