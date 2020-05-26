Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung's Exynos 880 delivers 5G speeds to mid-range phones

It's already powering Vivo's latest smartphone.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung Exynos 880 processor
Samsung

Samsung has unveiled the Exynos 880 processor aimed at mid-range phones that has much of the power of the Exynos 980 announced last year. Built using Samsung’s 8-nanometer FinFET process, it has an identical integrated 5G modem with support for up to 2.55Gbps download speeds and 1.28Gbps uploads. It also packs tech that can fuse 5G and 4G networks to deliver download speeds of up to 3.55 Gbps.

The Exynos 880 sports two ARM Cortex A76 cores running at 2GHz and six ARM Cortex A55 cores running at 1.8GHz. The ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU, which supports Full HD+ displays and high refresh rates for games (along with AI skills), is also identical to what you’ll find on the Exynos 980. It also supports LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

The main difference appears to be in camera support. Where the Exynos 980 can support up to a 108-megapixel main camera, the Exynos 880 is “limited” to 64-megapixel main cameras or dual 20-megapixel setups. 4K video recording is supported at up to 30 fps with H.265, H.264 and VP9 codecs.

We can already get a good sense of what type of smartphone this is designed for. Vivo just unveiled its Exynos 880-powered Y70s in Asia, with a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Vivo is also boasting 5G connectivity, of course, along with excellent gaming performance. Most interestingly, the Y70s shows us the potential price-point for phones powered by this tech: It starts at CNY 1,998, or about $280.

In this article: Samsung, Exynos 880, CPU, processor, mid-range, 5G, smartphones, mobile, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Space Station receives the last of NASA's science racks after 19 years

Space Station receives the last of NASA's science racks after 19 years

View
Astronomers spot a strange, first-of-its-kind asteroid near Jupiter

Astronomers spot a strange, first-of-its-kind asteroid near Jupiter

View
Former HTC CEO Peter Chou reveals his next project: a social 5G VR headset

Former HTC CEO Peter Chou reveals his next project: a social 5G VR headset

View
‘Call of Duty: WWII’ is the next free PS Plus game, and it arrives tomorrow

‘Call of Duty: WWII’ is the next free PS Plus game, and it arrives tomorrow

View
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks hint at giant screens and S20 Ultra features

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks hint at giant screens and S20 Ultra features

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr