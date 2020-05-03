Samsung's $399 Galaxy A51 comes to AT&T and Xfinity Mobile

Samsung’s Galaxy A51 is a viable alternative to the iPhone SE if you’re looking for a mid-priced phone, but you’ve been out of luck if you wanted to get it through a carrier besides Sprint or Verizon (Engadget’s parent company). You won’t have to wait longer for more options, though. AT&T and Xfinity Mobile have announced (via The Verge) that they’re carrying the A51, with orders open now. This is the LTE model rather than the 5G variant due in the summer, but you might not mind given the $399 price and lack of ubiquitous 5G coverage.

The A51 is running on a middling Exynos 9611 chip and doesn’t boast the zoom photography, wireless charging or 120Hz displays of the Galaxy S20 series, but it still offers a lot for the money. The 6.5-inch 1080p OLED screen, quad rear cameras (48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 5MP depth), sizeable 4,000mAh battery and headphone jack should tick some of the biggest checkboxes for many users. This is for people who want the essence of a modern Samsung phone and aren’t particularly worried about performance.