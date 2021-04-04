Samsung's Galaxy Book Odyssey is the first laptop with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

Alongside its Galaxy Book Pro laptops, Samsung showed off new Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Odyssey systems at its latest Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung's pitching them as gaming machines that are good for everyday use.

The Odyssey is the real powerhouse of the two. Samsung described it as the company's most powerful Galaxy laptop to date. Along with an 11th-gen Intel Core processor, the Galaxy Book Odyssey comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Max-Q or 3050 Ti Max-Q GPU. It's the first announced laptop to have the latter graphics card as an option. The Odyssey has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and weighs just over four pounds (1.85 kg).

On the connectivity side, the laptop supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. It has a generous array of ports, including two USB Type-C (one of which you'll need for the 135W USB Type-C charger) and three USB 3.2 outlets, along with HDMI, MicroSD and Ethernet support.

You can have up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage and 32GB of DDR4x RAM. The Odyssey includes a 720p webcam and dual-array mic for video calls. There's a fingerprint reader on the power key, as well as Dolby Atmos audio support. In addition, the system comes with an 83Wh battery.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey will be released in August. It starts at $1,399 and it'll be available in select markets, Samsung said.