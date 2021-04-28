Watch Samsung's latest Galaxy Unpacked event with us at 10AM ET

Samsung is on the cusp of its third Galaxy Unpacked event of 2021, and it won't surprise you to hear that the company would like you to tune in. You can watch the livestream for the event today (April 28th) at 10AM Eastern on Engadget's YouTube channel (below), complete with witty commentary from our team. The company has only hinted that it will unveil "the most powerful" Galaxy devices during the virtual presentation, although there have been clues as to what to expect.

So far, the early clues point to laptops. Images from well-known leak reporter Evan Blass, not to mention certification photos shared at 91mobiles, suggest Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Book Pro and convertible Galaxy Book Pro 360. If accurate, they'll be extremely thin portables with AMOLED displays and 11th-generation Intel Core processors.

We wouldn't count on phones this time around. Samsung has already introduced the Galaxy S21 and new Galaxy A series devices at its previous events. While the company has teased more foldable phones, there aren't indications they'll be ready for this extravaganza. With that said, we're ready to be surprised — as leaky as Samsung can be, it occasionally throws an unexpected twist at its audiences.