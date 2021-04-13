Samsung is hosting yet another Unpacked event on April 28th

Since the pandemic made every event virtual, it might have become too easy for Samsung to just keep hosting them. The company has sent out invites to another Galaxy Unpacked this month, making it the second one in April and the fourth Samsung event this year. This event will be streamed live on Samsung.com on April 28th at 10am Eastern, and the invite teases that "the most powerful Galaxy is coming."

Given Samsung has already launched a slew of phones and a pair of earbuds this year, it's hard to imagine what this launch might unveil. Observers of the company's portfolio might notice that we still haven't seen a foldable phone this year (by this time in 2020, we'd already seen the Galaxy Z Flip) or new smartwatch. Rumors also suggest Samsung is readying its first laptops powered by its own Exynos chips, which could be what we're seeing this month.

We'll be streaming Samsung's event live on our YouTube channel, where we'll host a pre-show and a Q&A after the company is done. Come join the fun, react with us live and get any burning questions answered as quickly as possible.