Samsung will reportedly release an Exynos laptop with AMD graphics this year

In 2019, Samsung started working with AMD on a mobile GPU . Last month, the company provided an update on the partnership, saying the component would make its way into its next “flagship product.” At the time, the assumption was Samsung would integrate the GPU into a phone like the next Galaxy Fold. Now we have a report that suggests the company will do something far more interesting with the technology.

According to ZDNet Korea , Samsung will release a Windows 10 laptop later this year that will feature an Exynos chipset that integrates an AMD GPU. The company will reportedly announce the computer in the second half of the year, sometime after the release of the next Galaxy Note — which Samsung is said to be still working on despite earlier rumors of its demise .