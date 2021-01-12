Samsung’s next flagship Exynos chip will have an AMD GPU

Earlier today Samsung detailed its Exynos 2100 mobile chipset. It’s the high-end silicon that will almost certainly power the company’s upcoming Galaxy S21 flagship in international markets. One of the highlights of the chip is its ARM-designed Mali-G78, which Samsung said will deliver 40 percent better graphical performance than its predecessor in the Exynos 990. At that same event, Samsung also provided an update on the GPU it’s been working with AMD on since 2019.

Samsung said that component will make its way into its next “flagship product.” That’s not the Exynos 2100 or the Galaxy S21, which the company is expected to announce on Thursday at its first Unpacked event of 2021. Based on the wording Samsung’s Dr Inyup Kang used, the GPU is likely to make its first appearance in the chip that succeeds the Exynos 2100. When we’ll see that chipset announced, Samsung didn’t say. Frequent leaker Ice Universe suggested we could see the new silicon as early as later this year in the Galaxy Z Fold 3. If we had to make a safer bet, an early 2022 debut with the Galaxy S21’s successor seems more likely.