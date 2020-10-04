Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds+ are $50 off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It took Samsung a few tries to get its AirPods rival just right, but it did so with the Galaxy Buds+.Typically $150, these true wireless earbuds are on sale for $99 at Amazon and Best Buy right now. That's a record low and a price we've only see once before this year. While the Buds+ are designed to work best with Samsung's smartphones and other Android handsets, iPhone users can also use them thanks to their new, dedicated iOS app.

Buy Galaxy Buds+ at Amazon - $99 Buy Galaxy Buds+ at Best Buy - $99

These earbuds earned a score of 83 from us and that had a lot to do with the fact that Samsung listened to the criticisms provided about its previous earbud models. The Galaxy Buds+ fix a lot of problems that previous versions had, without messing with the good stuff. The Buds+ are quite small and comfortable to wear and touch controls are more reliable. Sound quality is much improved, with better bass and more volume than before, and call quality is noticeably better as well. You'll also be able to wear them for most of the day thanks to their 11-hour battery life.

The Galaxy Buds+ have their own companion app on iOS now as well, and that greatly improves the experience for iPhone users. Instead of losing a bunch of customization options, iPhone users have access to ambient sound control, EQ presets and the Find my Earbuds feature.

But one thing you won't find on the Galaxy Buds+ is active noise-cancellation, which is a bummer since more and more true wireless earbuds have been getting that feature. Samsung added the feature to its newest pair of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro, but those are more expensive at $200 (although they are on sale for $179 right now). While the Buds+'s compact design does a good job of blocking out surrounding noises simply by fitting quite well in your ears, you won't get that vacuum-sealed silence that other ANC buds provide. But if that's a feature you can live without, the Galaxy Buds+ are a great choice for anyone in need of a new pair of wireless earbuds.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.