Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook 2 is already $100 off

Samsung's updated Galaxy Chromebook 2 came out just last month and it brought more practicality and affordability to what was previously a luxurious, expensive Chrome OS device. The laptop normally starts at $549, but now both Samsung and Best Buy have knocked an additional $100 off the machine. The Intel Celeron version is on sale for $449 while the Core i3 (and the one we recommend for most people) is down to $599.

Paying upwards of $1,000 on a Chromebook is a hard sell, and Samsung seemed to learn that with its previous Galaxy Chromebook. This new Galaxy Chromebook 2 removes some of the unnecessary features from the previous model and focuses on being an attractive and efficient machine. We like the overall design of the Chromebook 2 — it's relatively light at 2.2 pounds and has a sturdy yet premium look. If the striking "fiesta red" color isn't your style, the mercury gray model is also on sale and isn't as ostentatious.

Arguably the most noticeable difference between the previous model and the Chromebook 2 is the display — the latter forgoes a 4K panel and opts for a 1080p QLED touchscreen that may not be as high-end, but remains lovely to use. And it also doesn't tax the machine's battery as much — we managed to get just under 12 hours of use out of the Chromebook 2.

We also liked the laptop's loud speakers, decent keyboard and solid performance. We reviewed the Core i3 model that also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. While some might be fine with a Celeron processor, spending the extra money on the Core i3 model is a good choice if you plan on using this laptop as your daily driver.

You'll also be able to use the Chromebook 2 as a tablet if you wish, thanks to its convertible design. However, unlike the previous Galaxy Chromebook, this one doesn't come with a stylus. Any Universal Stylus Initiative pen will work with it, though, so you can grab one fairly easily. Overall, if you're looking for a fairly premium Chromebook with enough style, power and battery life to be your main machine, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a great option, especially at this sale price.

