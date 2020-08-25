See how the Galaxy Z Fold 2 differs from its predecessor

We’d seen what Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 would look like even before the tech giant unveiled it at an Unpacked event earlier this month thanks to various leaks. Now a video review (via DroidLife) is giving us a closer look at the foldable a few days before the dedicated Fold 2 event happens on September 1st. While the review isn’t in English, it clearly shows the Fold 2 in various angles and compares it in detail against its predecessor.

You’ll see the device in action in the video above as the reviewer uses it to view Maps, play games and take selfies — you can even listen how much richer its speaker sounds compared to other phones. Side-by-side with the first Fold, it becomes pretty obvious that the form factor has gotten an upgrade. Its display may be bigger than the first Fold, but it’s also thinner.