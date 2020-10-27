Samsung update gives the Galaxy Fold features from its successor

Samsung has started rolling out the Galaxy Fold update it promised in mid-October that’ll give the device features found in its newer sibling. One of the Fold 2 features making its way to the older foldable is App Pair, which lets you group up to three apps together and launch them all at once from the Edge Panel. The apps will open in the split-screen layout of your choice — you can now also arrange windows horizontally if that’ll make the most sense for the apps you open.

The update also gives the first Fold the capability to connect to a smart TV and to turn it into a mobile-powered PC with a Samsung DeX dock. In addition, it brings several camera improvements to the older foldable, including “Auto Framing” that zooms the camera in and out to make sure you get the perfect shot with multiple people in the frame. Another feature called “Capture View Mode” takes advantage of the device’s dual screen setup by showing you five of the latest photos or videos on the left side and a preview of your next shot on the right.