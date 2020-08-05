Samsung extends Android support on flagship phones

During its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung announced it would support its latest devices with “OS updates up to three generations.” Until now, it has offered two years of full software support. On the surface, that suggests Samsung will update recent phones like the Galaxy Note 20 through three major Android cycles, but the specifics are a little murky.

Disclaimer text that appeared on the stream noted “Availability of feature and security updates may vary by device and country. Updates supported for flagship models from Galaxy S10 (Android 9) or later." So, if you’re still rocking an S10, that means Samsung should update it to Android 12, when that version of the OS arrives. The revised policy will also apply to the Galaxy S20 devices it released earlier this year, and of course, the Note 20 lineup along with other phones in the future.