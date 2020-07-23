Samsung Galaxy S20 will support electronic IDs in Germany

Samsung has revealed that users in Germany will be able to store their electronic ID (eID) details on certain Galaxy devices starting later this year, beginning with the Galaxy S20 lineup. The company worked with the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Bundesdruckerei (bdr) and Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH on a system that will allow citizens to store their National ID securely on their smartphone.

To enroll, citizens will need to download bdr’s Mobile ID application, which will be available later this year, via the Play Store. They can simply tap their NFC-enabled National ID card against the back of their phone. They’ll then be able to use those credentials to, for instance, use eGovernment services and open a bank account.