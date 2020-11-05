You can soon buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with 256 GB of storage

You’ll soon be able to get your hands on a Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) with much more room for your apps, photos and videos. Starting on November 6th, Samsung will offer a Cloud Navy version of the smartphone with 256 GB of storage. That variant will start at $770.

The Galaxy S20 FE has many of the same features as its higher-end siblings, albeit with some key differences. It has a plastic body with the polycarbonate Samsung uses in its A-series phones, rather than the glass and metal designs of other S20 devices. The screen has a lower resolution too. Still, it’s a solid option if you’re in the market for a new phone, and it could save you hundreds of dollars compared with flagship handsets.