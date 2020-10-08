Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE is surprisingly easy to love

So, yes, the S20 FE looks and feels pretty great. That wouldn’t matter much if its performance wasn’t up to snuff, but thankfully, it uses the same Snapdragon 865 chipset you’ll find in most of its more expensive cousins. Suffice to say, there’s enough sheer horsepower here to keep any app or game running smoothly. With that in mind, things can get a little hairy when multitasking or picking up where you left off in an app -- that’s because the Fan Edition relies on a mere 6GB of RAM, down from the 12GB you’d find in most other versions of the S20. This skimpy allotment of memory might be the one thing I truly dislike about the FE, but thankfully hiccups are infrequent. Just keep in mind that, while the S20 Fan Edition is a surprisingly good deal, it isn’t quite as future-proof as other models.

That being said, the rest of the package is pretty hard to argue with. Just consider its battery: The cheapest S20 uses the same 4,500mAh battery as the S20+, but since it doesn’t have to drive a super-high-res display, it routinely lasts for well north of a full day’s use. (If screen-on time is your preferred metric, expect about seven hours.) That’s with the screen set to that 120Hz refresh rate, mind you -- if you played your cards right, I have little doubt the FE could clear the two-day battery barrier. That’d be pretty good from any smartphone -- from a phone using a Snapdragon 865, it’s doubly impressive.