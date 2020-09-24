Samsung's new Galaxy S20 FE is already $100 off

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition at Best Buy - $600

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition at B&H Photo - $600

To be clear, the S20 FE isn’t just a Galaxy S20 in name only. It has Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, an AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 128GB of upgradeable storage and a 4,500mAh battery, same as the regular $1,000 model. To hit the lower price, Samsung reduced the RAM to 6GB from 12GB, lowered the display resolution to Full HD and swapped out the metal for a polycarbonate body. For folks who just want a powerful phone, that’s a pretty fair trade-off to pay $400 less.

Other desirable features include a 12-megapixel f/1.8 standard wide camera, a 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom (or 30x hybrid Space Zoom), and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It’s also available in multiple colors like “cloud red,” “cloud navy” and “cloud mint.”

The Galaxy SE also comes with 5G connectivity, though the models offered on sale don’t support Verizon’s 5G mmWave network. None of the sites said how long this pre-order deal will last, but it’s no likely it will drop more than that before it starts shipping on October 4th.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.