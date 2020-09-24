Latest in Gear

Samsung's new Galaxy S20 FE is already $100 off

You get most of the flagship Galaxy S20 for $400 less.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition smartphone
Samsung
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) was already a good buy at $700, considering it had the Galaxy S20’s high-end specs minus some RAM and a few other features. However, you can already find it cheaper, even though it just came out yesterday: it’s now on pre-order for $100 off at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo.

To be clear, the S20 FE isn’t just a Galaxy S20 in name only. It has Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, an AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 128GB of upgradeable storage and a 4,500mAh battery, same as the regular $1,000 model. To hit the lower price, Samsung reduced the RAM to 6GB from 12GB, lowered the display resolution to Full HD and swapped out the metal for a polycarbonate body. For folks who just want a powerful phone, that’s a pretty fair trade-off to pay $400 less.

Other desirable features include a 12-megapixel f/1.8 standard wide camera, a 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom (or 30x hybrid Space Zoom), and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It’s also available in multiple colors like “cloud red,” “cloud navy” and “cloud mint.”

The Galaxy SE also comes with 5G connectivity, though the models offered on sale don’t support Verizon’s 5G mmWave network. None of the sites said how long this pre-order deal will last, but it’s no likely it will drop more than that before it starts shipping on October 4th.

