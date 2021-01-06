Samsung's Galaxy S21 phones are up to $200 off at Amazon again

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While Samsung's flagship smartphones cost a pretty penny (like most flagship handsets do nowadays), you can save hundreds on them if you're strategic about when you buy. Ever since the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 last year, we've seen Samsung smartphones go on sale fairly frequently, often only a few weeks after launching. That's the case (again) with the Galaxy S21 5G devices, all of which are back on sale for up to $200 off at Amazon right now. They dropped this low right before Presidents' Day and then shot back up in price for about a week. If you missed the previous sale, you now have another chance to save a good chunk of change on a new smartphone.

Buy Galaxy S21 at Amazon - $700 Buy Galaxy S21+ at Amazon - $800 Buy Galaxy S21 Ultra at Amazon - $1,000

Both the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are $200 off, bringing them down to $800 and $1,000, respectively, while the Galaxy S21 is down to $700, which is $100 off. All of these are all-time low prices, and considering the lineup only debuted a little over one month ago, it's a great sale to consider if you want to upgrade your handset. Amazon's also running a deal in which you can save $100 on a pair of new Galaxy Buds Plus when you buy one of these smartphones.

While all of Samsung's latest smartphones are solid, the best bang for your buck comes with the base Galaxy S21. It earned a score of 88 from us for its attractive design, lovely display and versatile cameras. We liked the 6.2-inch AMOLED panel which, while lower in pixel density than its predecessor, can adjust between 48 and 120Hz when you enable the higher refresh rate. The display also has a new ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that does a good job of unlocking the phone quickly.

The Galaxy S21 doesn't have as camera many bells and whistles as the S21 Ultra, but it has a trio of shooters consisting of a 12 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide and a 64 MP telephoto. While the Ultra has a 100x "Space Zoom" feature, the S21 goes up to 30x — and that should be sufficient for most people. Overall, photos and videos taken with the Galaxy S21 were very similar to those taken with Google's Pixel 5. As for battery life, the Galaxy S21 lasted just over 15 hours in our testing.

But power users and camera fanatics will want to consider the Galaxy S21 Ultra. While it remains costly at $1,000 in this sale, it's still more affordable than its predecessor and the comparable iPhone model. We gave it a score of 89 for its excellent performance driven by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, its impressive four-camera array and valuable software changes. It's also compatible with Samsung's S Pen (even though that accessory is sold separately), enabling you to jot down notes, doodle and otherwise treat it like you would a Samsung Note device.

