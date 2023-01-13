Leaked Galaxy S23 Ultra and Plus images reveal design details

The Dutch publication Nieuwe Mobile posted leaked images today of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus. The alleged renders show the camera placement, colors and design of the new flagships, which Samsung is set to announce next month.

The S23 Ultra and Plus appear to share a metal frame and glass cover design. Both models appear in four colors: Phantom Black, Cotton Flower (cream), Botanic Green and Misty Lilac (pink or lavender). Those line up with colors leaked this week by WinFuture, which should mean all S23 series models have the same color options. In other areas, the Ultra’s back appears flatter than its predecessor’s and has five camera sensors. Additionally, three of the S23 Ultra’s lenses (likely the primary, ultra-wide and 10x telephoto cameras) are bigger than the other two. The Ultra’s side buttons also sit slightly lower than those on its predecessor.

According to rumors, the Ultra will have a 200-megapixel main camera, a first for the Galaxy lineup. (Standard and Plus models should have 50 megapixels.) In addition, the Ultra is also rumored to have better autofocus and stabilization than its predecessor. Both phones are expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets globally, a change from Samsung’s familiar strategy of using Snapdragon processors in the US and Exynos chips in Asia and Europe.

Samsung will announce all the details in its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st. However, the company has already opened reservations for Americans, offering $50 in credit if you pre-order one Galaxy smartphone or $100 in credit if you reserve it along with a Galaxy Book.