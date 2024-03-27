Samsung Galaxy S24 phones are on sale for record-low prices at Amazon

Samsung makes some of the best Android phones you can get right now and the latest models have dropped to all-time-low prices. If you've been waiting for a good deal on the high-end Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, you're in luck — the handset with 256GB of storage is $150 off and down to $1,150. The Galaxy S24+ is also on sale for $850 right now.

We gave the Galaxy S24 Ultra a score of 89 in our review. We found it to be very expensive (this discount helps mitigate that!) and the design and lack of Qi 2 support were drawbacks. However, we appreciated the camera upgrades and felt the S24 Ultra delivered great performance and offered terrific battery life. It often had a 50 percent charge remaining after 24 hours of regular use, thanks to the large battery and power efficiency gains afforded by the new processor.

One other major thing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powers is a host of on-device generative AI (GAI) features, the big selling point for the Galaxy lineup this year as Samsung tries to compete with Google Pixel devices on that front. An interpreter mode can translate languages during calls, while the Chat Assist tool can check the grammar, spelling and tone of your messages before sending them. There are also AI-powered options for image editing and search. While the AI tools more or less work as expected, we felt that they're not quite as polished as Google's versions. Nevertheless, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is our pick for the best premium Android phone.

The Galaxy S24+ also has a $150 discount right now. That too marks a record low for a version with 256GB of storage — the handset currently costs $850. Like its smaller sibling, the S24, the S24+ earned a score of 87 in our review. We appreciated the battery life and (for the most part) the GAI tools, though we felt that low-light photography performance was somewhat lacking. Those who prefer foldables may be more interested in the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Again, that's $150 off at $850 for 256GB of storage. However, it's $50 more than the lowest price we've seen for the handset thus far.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ $850 $1,000 Save $150 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $845 $1,000 Save $155 See at Amazon

