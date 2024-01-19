Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra pre-orders include a $200 gift card, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Samsung unveiled its new crop of Galaxy S24 smartphones this week, including the 6.2-inch Galaxy S24, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24+ and the 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra. As usual, there are a decent number of pre-order discounts for those looking to grab one right away. Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade at just about all retailers, for one, which means you can get a 256GB model for the list price of a 128GB model, a 512GB model for the list price of a 256GB model and so on.

At Amazon, you can get a digital gift card alongside the purchase. For the Galaxy S24, which starts at $800, you can get a $50 card with the checkout code TTYSDPOR7WPL. The $1,000 Galaxy S24+ comes with a $150 card if you use the code MJ93PYFCJHOJ, while the $1,300 Galaxy S24 Ultra can be had with a $200 card through the code FEA7SP3UFDJN.

As of this writing, the only way to get an upfront price drop for one of the new phones is to trade in an older device. If you're willing to do that, you can take up to $750 off the S24+ or S24 Ultra at Samsung and Best Buy. For the standard S24, you can take up to $550 off at Samsung or up to $600 off at Best Buy. (Per usual, that trade-in discount will be lower if you send in an older device.) At Best Buy, you'll also get a gift card: $50 for the S24, $100 for the S24+ or $150 for the S24 Ultra. Samsung is throwing in additional credit, too — $25 for the S24, $75 for the S24+ and $100 for the S24 Ultra — though that can only be applied to other devices on the company's online store. Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T are advertising trade-in deals as well, but those require you to commit to a mobile plan for multiple years to see the full savings.

To be clear, we still have to put the new phones through their paces, so if you're in no rush to buy, it's worth waiting for our full reviews. For now, you can read our hands-on previews of the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra for a better idea of what to expect. If you're a Samsung diehard who already knows they're going to upgrade, though, these deals should soften the blow a little bit. All three phones will be available on January 31.