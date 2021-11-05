Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 hits an all-time low of $180

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 went on sale for $200 earlier this month, but it has become even more affordable ahead of Black Friday. The smartwatch is now listed for $180 on both Amazon and Walmart, which is the lowest price we've seen for the device on those websites. That's $70 less than its original $250 retail price. While only the black 40mm Bluetooth-capable variant is being sold for $180, the other colors, 44mm versions and LTE-capable watches are also on sale for $50 less.

We gave the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 a score of 85 in our review. It's the first generation of Galaxy Watch to run Wear OS, giving it the capability to download apps straight from the Play Store. There's now even a section on the store showing all your current apps with smartwatch counterparts that makes the installation process even more painless. The device has gesture controls, as well, so you can simply flick your wrist or lift your arm to answer or decline calls.

We also praised the watch for having comprehensive health tracking capabilities. Samsung gave it a new 3-in-1 biometric sensor to enable body mass scans using bioelectrical impedance analysis. In addition, it has new sleep tracking features (like snore detection), faster heart rate monitoring and updated calorie count algorithms. Another upgraded element that deserves a mention is its sharper screen.

The only big difference between the Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic is the latter's spinning bezel and stainless steel case. If you like the latter's looks better, however, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $300 on Amazon. That's an all-time low for the device and is $50 less than its original price.

