Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Early adopters, tell us about your Galaxy Z Flip

Has Samsung’s latest folding phone sold you on its form factor?
Amber Bouman, @dameright
42m ago
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Sponsored Links

Over the past year or so we’ve seen quite a few foldable phone models -- between the Galaxy Fold, the new Motorola Razr and Huawei’s Mate X, interested consumers had a few ways to see what the fuss was about. However, it was Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip that really won over senior mobile editor Chris Velazco. With its decent battery life, powerful performance and solid cameras, the Flip did what other models couldn’t: It made a good argument for the folding form factor. That said, it still has the same drawbacks as many of its rivals, including a high price point, a fragile build and apps that don’t take full advantage of the unusual hardware. 

If you took a chance on the Flip, we’re really curious to hear how you like it. Is the external screen too small? Is the device prone to scratches or scrapes? How well did it fit into your pocket? And how does it it stack up to non-folding smartphones? Tell us all the details in a user review on the Galaxy Z Flip product page, and don’t leave anything out! Not only do your reviews help inform your fellow readers, but the best ones may be included in upcoming user review roundup articles. 

Write a review for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Note: As usual, comments are off on this post so head on over to the Galaxy Z Flip product page to contribute your thoughts and opinions!

In this article: calltoaction, thebuyersguide, userreview, userreviews, user reviews, user review, Samsung, Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy, feature, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX plans seaborne spaceports for Mars missions and hypersonic flights

SpaceX plans seaborne spaceports for Mars missions and hypersonic flights

View
'Marvel's Avengers' will pit the superheroes against MODOK

'Marvel's Avengers' will pit the superheroes against MODOK

View
Twitch responds to sexual abuse accusations, bans several streamers

Twitch responds to sexual abuse accusations, bans several streamers

View
Electrify America’s first cross-country EV charging route is complete

Electrify America’s first cross-country EV charging route is complete

View
CommStar will launch a relay satellite to talk to astronauts on the Moon

CommStar will launch a relay satellite to talk to astronauts on the Moon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr