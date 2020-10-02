Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2's hinge survived a dust bath in a durability test

YouTuber JerryRigEverything put the $2,000 foldable phone through its paces.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review
Chris Velazco/Engadget

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been out in the wild for a couple of weeks, which means testers have had some time to put the phone through its paces. A durability test by YouTuber JerryRigEverything (aka Zack Nelson) suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s hinge lives up to Samsung’s claim that it’s sturdier than the one on the original Galaxy Fold.

Following some scratch tests on the device’s various surfaces, Nelson placed some dirt onto the hinge. He said opening and closing the foldable phone was just as smooth as it was before he dumped some grime onto it. The fingerprint reader took a little longer to register his finger after the dust bath, but it still worked — at least before Nelson scratched that up too.

As with the Galaxy Z Flip, the Z Fold 2 has a brush system inside the hinge to help keep out as much muck as possible. Nelson also found the hinge was able to withstand his bend test. Trying to bend the Z Fold 2’s hinge in the wrong direction didn’t damage the main screen.

Soon after reviewers got their hands on the original Galaxy Fold, serious issues emerged, particularly with the screen and hinge. Samsung delayed the rollout of the phone so it could make improvements, including sealing the ends of the hinge to prevent dust from getting inside. Things certainly seem to be better from the jump this time around.

Still, it might not be a bad idea to leave your $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the car or at home when you go to the beach. Just in case.

In this article: samsung galaxy z fold 2, samsunggalaxyzfold2, galaxy fold, galaxyfold, durability test, durabilitytest, samsung, jerryrigeverything, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

View
LG’s Wing is a weird, surprisingly practical smartphone

LG’s Wing is a weird, surprisingly practical smartphone

View
Best Buy slashes 50 percent off TCL's 75-inch 8-series Roku TV

Best Buy slashes 50 percent off TCL's 75-inch 8-series Roku TV

View
Apple Watch Series 6 review: The best new features are the boring ones

Apple Watch Series 6 review: The best new features are the boring ones

View
Tesla update lets vehicles drive through green lights automatically

Tesla update lets vehicles drive through green lights automatically

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr