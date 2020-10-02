Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2's hinge survived a dust bath in a durability test

As with the Galaxy Z Flip, the Z Fold 2 has a brush system inside the hinge to help keep out as much muck as possible. Nelson also found the hinge was able to withstand his bend test. Trying to bend the Z Fold 2’s hinge in the wrong direction didn’t damage the main screen.

Soon after reviewers got their hands on the original Galaxy Fold, serious issues emerged, particularly with the screen and hinge. Samsung delayed the rollout of the phone so it could make improvements, including sealing the ends of the hinge to prevent dust from getting inside. Things certainly seem to be better from the jump this time around.

Still, it might not be a bad idea to leave your $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the car or at home when you go to the beach. Just in case.