Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2's hinge survived a dust bath in a durability test

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been out in the wild for a couple of weeks, which means testers have had some time to put the phone through its paces. A durability test by YouTuber JerryRigEverything (aka Zack Nelson) suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s hinge lives up to Samsung’s claim that it’s sturdier than the one on the original Galaxy Fold.
Following some scratch tests on the device’s various surfaces, Nelson placed some dirt onto the hinge. He said opening and closing the foldable phone was just as smooth as it was before he dumped some grime onto it. The fingerprint reader took a little longer to register his finger after the dust bath, but it still worked — at least before Nelson scratched that up too.