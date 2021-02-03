Samsung is using quantum computing to research better batteries

Even the slightest improvement in battery technology could help you decide what gadgets you buy, and Samsung is hoping quantum computing will give it an edge. The tech firm and Imperial College London researchers are using Honeywell's System Model H1 to explore uses of quantum computing in battery development. Ideally, the platform will tackle complex algorithms that might be too daunting for conventional computers.

The first experiment used System Model H1 to simulate the dynamics of an interacting spin model, or the math involved in studying magnetism. The team used up to 100 of the more powerful two-qubit gates (that is, quantum operations handled between two qubits) to produce results that were highly accurate and in line with expectations.

There will be much more work involved before Samsung and partners are using quantum computing to improve batteries in a practical way. Like BMW and others testing quantum computing, this is a very early foray that might not pan out. However, there's a potentially huge payoff. If Samsung could solve challenges that have stumped other battery makers, it could produce longer-lasting smartphones, tablets and other devices that rivals couldn't match.