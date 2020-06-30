Samsung's first 8TB SSD for mainstream PCs is the 870 QVO

Samsung finally has an 8TB solid-state drive that’s ready for the mainstream. The company has unveiled an 870 QVO range of SSDs that ranges from ‘just’ 1TB through to the flagship 8TB capacity — enough that you may not have to worry about free space for a long time. It’s an SATA drive limited to peak sequential read and write speeds of 560MB/s and 530MB/s respectively, but Samsung is promising a 13 percent boost in random read speeds over the 860 QVO.

And before you ask: it should last a long time before losing its write ability despite the quad-level cell flash memory. The 8TB model is rated for an endurance rating of up to 2,880 terabytes written. You’d have to completely rewrite the drive 360 times before running into trouble, to put it another way. That 360-times endurance applies to lower-capacity models as well.