Samsung is throwing in a free 65-inch 4K TV when you pre-order one of its new 2024 TVs

Samsung announced pricing and availability details for its 2024 TV lineup on Thursday, and it's rolled out a fairly unique deal to entice pre-orders: If you order one of its latest sets between now and April 11, it'll throw in a bonus 65-inch 4K TV for no extra cost. The offer applies to the company's new OLED TVs (the S90D and S95D), 4K LED TVs (the QN85D and QN90D), 8K LED TVs (the QN800D and QN900D) and Frame TVs. It's available at several retailers, including Samsung.com, though you can get an extra $100 off each set at Amazon if you're a Prime member or Best Buy if you subscribe to that shop's My Best Buy Plus service. At the former, the deal comes as part of the retailer's wider Big Spring Sale event.

As for what's new with these sets, Samsung says the high-end S95D OLED TV uses anti-glare technology to hold up better in brightly-lit rooms, while the step-down S90D can reach higher brightness levels than last year's model. The aesthetics-focused Frame TV can now drop to a lower 60Hz refresh rate to conserve energy while displaying artwork, and the QN90D has an updated processor. And while most people don't need to splurge for an 8K TV, both the QN800D and top-end QN900D promise a few upscaling and motion-enhancing features based on AI.

It's an appealing promo, but there are some caveats to keep in mind before you buy. The bonus TV in question is the Samsung TU690T, an entry-level model from 2022. Though we haven't tested it ourselves, other reviews say that it can't get very bright and provides a mostly basic image. It lacks a local dimming feature to improve contrast, it's limited to a 60Hz refresh rate and it only has two HDMI ports, neither of which are HDMI 2.1. As of this writing, the 65-inch model is available for $480 at Best Buy.

It's also worth remembering how the pricing cycle of the TV market usually works. We'll have to wait for reviews to see just how improved Samsung's newest TVs are, but for the most part, they don't look to be massive upgrades over their predecessors from last year. The S95D's anti-glare tech may be the most meaningful change in practice.

Most of those 2023 TVs, meanwhile, are still available for significantly lower prices. Last year's excellent S90C OLED, for example, is now going for $1,298, which is $700 less than its 2024 equivalent. The new Frame TVs are an exception right now, though we've seen multiple discounts on last year's model in recent months. In general, the best times to buy a TV are still the holiday sales period and right about now, when new models are introduced and still-great older TVs fall in price until they're discontinued.

We highlight last year's S90C and QN90C TVs in our gaming TV buying guide, and we've previously recommended the Frame TV for those who are willing to trade some picture quality for a classier design.

With all of that said, a free TV is a free TV. If you're dead-set on getting one of Samsung's latest and just want a large screen for, say, a guest room or office, this deal should sweeten the pot.

