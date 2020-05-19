Samsung's latest smartphone sensor promises DSLR-like focus speeds

Samsung has unveiled a new smartphone sensor showing that more megapixels may not always be better. The ISOCELL GN1 is “only” a 50-megapixel sensor, but at a 1/1.3-inch size, it has relatively large 1.2-micron pixels to help cameras perform better in low light. It also has dual pixel autofocus not unlike the system found on Canon cameras, offering “DSLR-level auto-focus speeds” even in dimly-lit situations, Samsung wrote.

If you need even better low-light performance, the new sensor also uses Samsung’s Tetracell tech that merges four pixels into one. That shrinks the effective resolution to 12.5-megapixels — still plenty for most photos — but multiplies the light-gathering power by four times. Combined with the dual pixel AF, the “GN1 is able to focus on an object quickly even in extreme low-light environment to deliver both brighter and sharper results,” Samsung wrote.