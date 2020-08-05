Samsung's Notes app will soon sync with Microsoft OneNote

A new Galaxy Note wouldn't be complete without some new note-taking features. Today, Samsung unveiled a refreshed Notes app that will sync with Microsoft's infinitely more popular OneNote platform. (According to The Verge, the sync only goes one way, so you won't get OneNote files inside the Samsung Notes app.) It should also play nice with Outlook, making it simpler to email a quick doodle or add a handwritten signature. Samsung's Reminders app, meanwhile, will sync with Outlook, Microsoft To-Do (its replacement for Wunderlist) and its Slack competitor Teams.

In addition, the new Samsung Notes app will let you capture scribbles and audio simultaneously. That means you can return to the note later, tap on something you've written and immediately jump to the appropriate point in the audio recording. We've seen this feature before in other note-taking apps such as Microsoft OneNote and Ginger Labs’ Notability on iPadOS. Still, it should be a welcome addition for people who carry a Galaxy Note phone and want a complete record of their classes or work meetings.