Samsung starts verifying Matter-compatible smart home devices

Now that the Matter smart home standard is finally close to launch, Samsung is doing its part to help device makers get ready. The company's SmartThings unit has launched an early access program that will help some smart home companies test their first Matter-friendly products. The initial roster of 10 brands includes a multiple well-known names like Eve Systems, Nanoleaf, Wemo and Yale.

The program will verify that devices will support both SmartThings hubs and control through the SmartThings app. You ideally won't need a dedicated hub just to bring this technology into your household. Matter will support a range of assistants (including Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri) as well as connectivity like Bluetooth LE, Thread and WiFi.

The effort comes just days after Google committed to rolling out Matter in the fall. The standard has endured multiple delays, and it's not yet clear how well it will work in practice. However, Samsung's testing should increase the chances of a smooth debut – it may just be a question of choosing the devices that best suit your needs.