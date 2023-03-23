Samsung SSDs and memory cards are up to 54 percent off at Amazon And some of them are down to their all-time lows.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

You can grab Samsung SSDs and microSDs at a discount right now from Amazon if you're looking to expand the storage space of your computers, consoles or mobile devices. To start with, Samsung's 1TB T7 Shield portable SSD is down to $80. At 50 percent off retail, it's now available for the lowest price we've seen it sell for on the e-commerce website. We named the non-rugged (or non-Shield) T7 as one of our best SSDs for 2023, and this has similar specs and features. Take note that the beige, blue and black color choices are all on sale, and the 2TB T7 Shield is also listed for a discounted price of $140.

The T7 Shield was designed to be durable, to be dust and water-resistant and to have the ability to endure being dropped for up to 9.8 feet. It has a read/write speed of 1,050/1,000 MB/s and is compatible with PC, Mac, Android devices and consoles.

If what you need is an internal SSD, though, Samsung's 980 PRO 1TB SSD is also on sale for $80. Like the T7, that's the lowest price we've seen for the component, which retails for $110. You can also get its 2TB version for $160 in case you want a drive with a bigger capacity. The model was specifically designed for gamers and tech enthusiasts and offers high-performance bandwidth that can help make heavy-duty applications run smoothly.

The Amazon sale has other SSDs to choose from, but if you're looking to buy a memory card, there's Samsung's EVO Plus 256GB Micro SDXC. It's currently listed for $23, which is an all-time low for the microSD card that retails for $50. Need even more space? The 512GB version of the model is also on sale for $51.80, or 48 percent lower than its usual price.

