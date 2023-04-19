Samsung SSDs and memory cards fall to new lows in Amazon sale They're now listed for up to 57 percent off their usual price.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

It's a great time to shop for SSDs and memory cards if you've been looking to expand your devices' storage capacities. Samsung's products are on sale for up to 57 percent off at Amazon, some of which are now listed for their all-time low prices on the website. The Samsung 512GB microSDXC Pro Plus card that comes with a USB reader, for instance, will set you back $48. That's the lowest price we've seen for the product, which typically sells for $55 and used to sell for as much as $115. It has read/write speeds of 160/120 MB/s and can store up to 30 hours of videos shot in 4K.

SAMSUNG SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 500GB Internal Solid State Drive Memory Card The SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 500GB Internal Solid State Drive Memory Card is currently 57 percent off at Amazon. $60 at Amazon

Another option is Samsung's Evo Select 128GB microSDXC card with adapter, which currently sells for only $12 or 40 percent off its list price of $20. It's a U3-rated card that has transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s, and Samsung recommends it for use not just with mobile devices, but also with the Nintendo Switch console.

But if what you're looking for is a memory card for dashcams or security cameras, then Samsung's 128GB Pro Endurance microSDXC card may be the better choice. Samsung designed the model to be able to record and rewrite footage up to hundreds of thousands of hours in length, or up to eight years of continuous recording for the 128GB version. The company also says it designed the model to last and to be able to withstand being exposed to magnets, X-rays, water, harsh temperatures, as well as being dropped.

In case you're looking to give your computer's storage capacity a boost instead, Samsung's 980 Pro internal SSD is also on sale. The 500GB variant will set you back $60, which is an all-time low for the SSD and is 57 percent lower than its list price of $140. It can reach read speeds of up to 3500MB/s and write speeds of up to 3400MB/s. Samsung says the Pro SSD was designed specifically for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users, since it has the capability to handle heavy-duty applications for gaming, graphics and data analytics, among others. The model is also available in 1TB and 2TB if you need even more space.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.