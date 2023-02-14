Samsung's latest storage sale brings SSDs and microSD cards down to all-time lows Highlights include the 128GB Evo Select microSD card for $14 and the 1TB T7 Shield portable SSD for $90.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Samsung is running another round of discounts on storage devices, bringing several of the company's better SSDs and microSD cards to, or at least near, their lowest prices to date. Most of the discounts are available across Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung's own online store.

Samsung Samsung T7 Shield (1TB) This is a roughly $10 discount on the ruggedized version of our pick for the best portable SSD, and it comes as part of a wider sale on Samsung storage devices. $90 at Amazon $90 at Samsung

Among the highlights, the 2TB Samsung T7 Shield is back down to $150. That's about $25 below its usual street price and ties the lowest price we've seen for the ruggedized version of our favorite portable SSD. For a higher capacity, the 4TB model is down to a new low of $280, while the 1TB variant is $10 above its all-time low at $90. The standard T7, meanwhile, is also down to $90 for a 1TB model.

On the microSD side, the company's Evo Select card offers a good balance between price and performance. The 128GB version of that U3- and V30-rated card is down to $13.49 at Samsung, which matches its all-time low. If you need more space for your Switch, Steam Deck, GoPro or what have you, the 512GB model is back to a low of $45 as well.

As for non-portable SSDs, the 980 Pro is technically older but remains a decent value for those looking to build a high-performing gaming PC. Its 1TB and 2TB models are down to $100 and $160, respectively, both of which represent all-time lows. The 980 Pro also meets Sony's requirements for expanding the storage of a PlayStation 5, though you'd need to add a heatsink alongside it. If you're buying for the PS5 specifically, it might be worth getting the version of the 980 Pro that comes with a heatsink built-in. That model's 1TB and 2TB variants are on sale for lows of $110 and $180. For a less intense PC build, the 970 Evo Plus is an older PCIe 3.0 drive but should still be fast enough for most needs. That one is down to $80 for 1TB, which is a roughly $20 discount and an all-time low.

If you do take the plunge with one of the NVMe SSDs above, make sure you keep its firmware up to date. Various users have reported higher-than-normal failure rates with the 2TB 980 Pro and the newer 990 Pro, specifically, but Samsung looks to have addressed those issues with recent updates.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.