Pick up a 2TB Samsung T7 portable SSD for only $250

Samsung’s portable SSDs are often a good choice if you’re looking to add more space to your laptop but want to keep things compact and travel-friendly. Amazon has the newest model, the T7, on sale today only for a record-low price. You can get the 2TB Samsung T7 SSD for $250, which is more than $100 off its normal price and the same price as the older, 2TB Samsung T5 SSD. Amazon has the blue, gray and red color options at this deal-of-the-day price — Best Buy is matching the sale, but only with the red model.
Buy Samsung T7 (2TB) at Amazon - $250 Buy Samsung T7 (2TB, red) at Best Buy - $250