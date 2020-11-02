Latest in Gear

Pick up a 2TB Samsung T7 portable SSD for only $250

Get the latest T7 for the price of last year's T5.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
51m ago
Samsung’s portable SSDs are often a good choice if you’re looking to add more space to your laptop but want to keep things compact and travel-friendly. Amazon has the newest model, the T7, on sale today only for a record-low price. You can get the 2TB Samsung T7 SSD for $250, which is more than $100 off its normal price and the same price as the older, 2TB Samsung T5 SSD. Amazon has the blue, gray and red color options at this deal-of-the-day price — Best Buy is matching the sale, but only with the red model.

The T7 series was announced at CES earlier this year and it includes the standard T7 and the T7 Touch, the latter of which adds a fingerprint sensor for an extra layer of security. But both build upon the solid foundations of the T5 SSDs — the T7 SSD fits neatly into your palm as it’s roughly the size of a credit card. Its small, metal body is shock-resistant and can withstand drops from up to six feet. It also has dynamic thermal guard technology that protects the drive from overheating by automatically slowing transfer speeds when necessary. While the T7 on sale doesn’t have the built-in fingerprint reader, you are able to password-protect the drive if you wish.

While the T7 looks almost exactly like the T5, Samsung upped its performance. It supports up to 1,050 MB/s read speeds and up to 1,000 MB/s write speeds, roughly double that of the T5, when used with USB 3.2 Gen 2 devices. Samsung estimates that’s fast enough to move a 10GB 4K video in just over eight seconds, or 200 10MB photos in roughly three seconds. With speeds like that, the T7 makes a good companion for content creators working with photos and videos on the daily as well as those who want a compact drive to offload titles from their game console. And with the USB-C to C and USB-C to A cables that come with the T7, you’ll be able to use the drive with nearly any device.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, Samsung, T7 SSD, news, gear
