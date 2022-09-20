Samsung's rugged T7 Shield SSD is back on sale for $100

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Don't fret if you've been looking for an external SSD that can handle a few knocks. Amazon once again has the 1TB Samsung T7 Shield on sale for $100, well below its official $160 price. The 2TB version has also dropped to $200 (normally $280). The savings apply regardless of color, so you can buy a beige drive if black or blue seems too pedestrian.

The hook, as before, is the durable design. The T7 Shield can survive up to a 9.8-foot drop, and the IP65-rated chassis can resist dust and water while offering a rubberized grip to stay in your hands. Simply put, this is a solid drive for field photographers or anyone worried their data might not survive life on the road.

The USB-C drive doesn't offer stunning performance with sequential read and write speeds of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s respectively. This is more for everyday backups and extended storage than demanding creators who need every last ounce of throughput. The T7 Shield is still much faster than a conventional spinning hard disk, though, and the peace of mind from the hardened design could be worth any tradeoffs.

