Samsung's T7 Touch SSD is cheaper than ever on Amazon

Samsung's T-series of portable SSDs is praised by many for fast speeds and pocketable designs, and now you can get one of the newest models for less. The Samsung T7 Touch in 500GB is down to $88 on Amazon, which is $22 off its normal price and a record low. The sale is only on the black model and it appears all storage capacities have been discounted — 1TB will run you $178 while 2TB costs $330.

Samsung debuted the T7 lineup during CES 2020 and the T7 Touch brought a fingerprint sensor to the popular drive. In addition to password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption, you can secure this drive using your fingerprint. Is it a totally necessary security feature? Not necessarily, but it adds another layer of protection to a device that you might use to store sensitive documents.

Otherwise, Samsung didn't deviate from the standard T-series design plan. The regular T7 and the T7 Touch have metal cases that measure roughly the size of a credit card and weigh only two ounces. The unibody is shock-resistant and can withstand drops from up to six feet as well. When it comes to speed, the T7 series is about twice as fast as the previous T5 models, with read speed up to 1,050 MB/s and write speed up to 1,000 MB/s. If you're in need of more storage that's both secure and highly portable, this sale is a good opportunity to grab one of Samsung's latest devices.

