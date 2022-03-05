Samsung's 2022 Frame TVs get their first discount at Amazon

If you've been coveting Samsung's 2022 The Frame TV lineup but felt the asking prices were a tad steep, you'll want to take notice — Amazon has put the art-centric 4K sets on sale for the first time. The 55-inch model is the best deal of the bunch, selling for $1,298 ($200 off). The 65-inch version is also a better bargain at $1,759 (down from $1,997). The 43-inch set has dipped to $879 (normally $997) if you want a smaller model for the bedroom, while the wall-filling 75-inch panel has received a $200 discount to $2,797.

The 2022 version of The Frame is, arguably, the one that fulfills Samsung's vision of an art-focused TV that blends into your home decor. Its namesake customizable frame is more welcoming than the usual plastic or metal, but the centerpiece is a matte-finish display that reduces glare and helps digital paintings stand out. This is a set you'll want to leave on around the clock, if just to bring some Van Gogh or Vermeer into your living room.

There are some compromises. This is a QLED screen, so you won't have the extra-deep contrast of OLED or mini-LED. You'll also need a subscription to the Art Store if you want full access to Samsung's virtual gallery. All the same, The Frame is easy to justify if you're tired of your TV being an imposing slab of technology when it's not in use.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.