Samsung will stream a ‘Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan’ on September 23rd

Back on August 5th, Samsung held an Unpacked event to launch the Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live. That’s already quite the lineup, but the tech giant is apparently not done unveiling new products: Samsung has announced that it’s hosting another virtual Unpacked event on September 23rd at 10AM ET.

The company didn’t say what’s in store for us that day, but its official invitation calls the event “Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan.” Based on that and the image used for the invite, Samsung could be launching a themed variant of one of its phones, probably of the S20 or the Note 20. Whose fans Samsung is targeting, however, remains to be seen. It’s worth noting that it previously collaborated with Korean superstars BTS for a special version of the Samsung Galaxy S20+. We’ll just have to wait for the 23rd to find out for sure, though who knows — we may get hints from online leaks like what happened with the Note 20 reveal.