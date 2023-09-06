Samsung unveils its largest 8K TV yet

Samsung is pushing forward the idea that bigger is better with the announcement of its new 98-inch Class QN990C Neo QLED 8K TV. It joins 2023's 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch 8K QN900C Neo QLED TVs, with the latest addition debuting at the CEDIA Expo 2023 alongside its 4K counterpart (available in sizes ranging from 43-inch to 85-inch).

The 98-inch Class QN990C Neo QLED 8K TV is made up of Quantum Mini LEDs to produce over a billion colors and uses AI to enhance any content you watch up to 8K quality. It's also equipped with an Anti-Glare screen and Ultra Viewing Angle technology, which Samsung says should allow you to see what's going on from any angle without the need to block out light. The TV's structure is made with a 360-degree All-Metal Design and has a Slim Fit Wall Mount to give the TV more of an appearance of being flesh to the wall. As for audio quality, the new 98-inch Class 8K TV has Dolby Atmos and Cinema Object Tracking Sound built in.

While the 98-inch 8K TV's price has yet to be revealed, it's likely to be nearing the $10,000 mark. Samsung priced the 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV at $5,000, the 75-inch at $6,300 and the 85-inch at $8,000. In contrast, the Neo QLED 4K TVs start at $1,200 and still offer features like Quantum Mini LEDs and Dolby Atmos.