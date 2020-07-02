Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung is selling a wireless charger that also sterilizes your phone

There's no saying whether it will make its way to the US.
Matt Brian, @m4tt
34m ago
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung UV Sterilzer
Samsung

As the world comes to terms with the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have learned that keeping a small distance and regularly washing their hands are important tools in limiting the transmission of the virus. However, when the humble smartphone is considered to be one of the dirtiest things someone can own, hand care may only go so far. In a bid to give its customers an phone-cleaning option that doesn’t involve an antibacterial wipe, Samsung has begun selling a wireless UV charger that promises to “kill up to 99 percent of bacteria within 10 minutes.”

The ITFIT UV Sterilizer is a very unremarkable white box that Samsung says is spacious enough to fit a Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, it’s not limited to just Samsung smartphones, or wireless gadgets like Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Watch — if it fits inside then it can likely be disinfected (but may not be charged). Place the item(s) in the box, connect it to a USB-C power source and press the switch. The embedded 10-watt Qi charger will deliver power while it does its thing.

While it’s not an official Samsung design, the company sells the UV Sterilizer via a partnership with ITFIT, a Samsung sub-brand that seems to be applied to rebadged accessories. In the FCC listing for the device, the documentation includes a “Designed for Samsung” seal. Other ITFIT products made for Samsung include headphones and selfie sticks.

Wireless UV chargers aren’t new, but they’ve seen a huge rise in popularity following the coronavirus outbreak. Samsung doesn’t explicitly state that its UV Sterilizer successfully eradicates SARS-CoV-2, but a recent research study suggests that UVC lamps are capable of killing “more than 99.9 percent of airborne coronaviruses.”

The ITFIT UV Sterilizer is currently only being sold in Thailand for 1,590 baht (around $51), although it is also listed (but not available) in Hong Kong. There’s no word on whether it will go on sale in the US, but big-name accessory brands like Mophie and InvisibleShield (both owned by Zagg) are already on the case.

In this article: samsung, uv charger, uv, wireless charger, coronvirus, covid19, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Windows 10's Start menu is getting a visual refresh

Windows 10's Start menu is getting a visual refresh

View
Oppo put a 48MP camera and 5,000mAh battery into a budget phone

Oppo put a 48MP camera and 5,000mAh battery into a budget phone

View
Vizio's new 4K TVs start at $230

Vizio's new 4K TVs start at $230

View
The Morning After: OnePlus gets back to sub-$500 phones with the Nord

The Morning After: OnePlus gets back to sub-$500 phones with the Nord

View
'GTA V' brings transphobia to the next console generation

'GTA V' brings transphobia to the next console generation

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr