Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are just $125 at Amazon

Samsung is giving you one last chance to grab the Galaxy Buds Pro at a discount from Amazon before the year ends. The earbuds, which we called Samsung's best ones yet when we reviewed them in January, are currently available for $125. That's $75 less than their original retail price of $200 and only $5 more than their all-time low on Amazon-owned Woot. The main Amazon website has return policies Woot doesn't offer — plus, the model isn't available right now on the deals site anyway.

We have the Galaxy Buds Pro a score of 85 in our review and praised them for their comfortable fit, thanks to Samsung combining the Live's curves with the original Buds' small form factor. The company said the model has "the most comprehensive sound" among its true wireless earbuds, and we did find its sound to have real depth and solid clarity. The buds have active noise cancellation and their ear tips are effective enough in sealing off the ear canal to block out constant background noise. Further, the model uses Dolby Head Tracking tech to create more immersive sound with Dolby Atmos content, so long as it's paired with a Galaxy device that supports the feature.

We also found voice calls to have better quality than other models due to the buds' three microphones and Wind Shield technology. When it comes to battery life, we found that it matches the company's estimates of five hours with ANC and Bixby and eight hours without them.

All the colors of the Galaxy Bud Pro are on sale at the moment, so you can choose between White, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet.

