Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 drops to $399 ahead of Black Friday

As the Chromebook market has matured, a bunch of higher-end models have come out. Samsung's original Galaxy Chromebook was one of them, but the company realized that paying $1,000 for a Chrome OS machine was a hard sell for most. Enter the Galaxy Chromebook 2, Samsung's correction and a much better laptop with an easier-to-stomach starting price of $449. But now you can get the Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $50 less, or $399, which is a record low. That's for the base model with a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but the Core i3 model is also on sale for $549 — $50 more than it's lowest price, but still a decent deal.

Samsung prioritized the right things when developing the Galaxy Chromebook 2. The design is much the same as the original, with a relatively light 2.2-pound frame, a premium build and a fiery red color. The company ditched the lovely yet taxing 4K display from the previous version and opted for a 1080p QLED touchscreen which remains nicer than panels on most other Chromebooks. While the 4K display did a number on the original laptop's battery life, this QLED display isn't as bad. We managed to get about 12 hours of use on a single charge, and while we wish the battery life was a tad longer, it should get you through a work day.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 has a convertible design, too, so you can use it in tablet mode or prop it up so it acts as a small TV for video streaming. It doesn't come with a stylus like some of Samsung's other laptops, but any Universal Stylus Initiative pen will work with it. If you're eyeing the Galaxy Chromebook 2 as a secondary or travel device, the base model with a Celeron processor may provide all the power you need. But hardcore Chrome OS fans who want to use this machine as their daily driver won't regret shelling out a bit more money for the Core i3 version.

